Palestinian President, UNRWA's Lazzarini Talk Support

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, February 28 (Petra) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, Wednesday discussed ways to continue support.discussed, at the presidential headquarters in the city of Ramallah, today, Wednesday,In the meeting at the presidential HQ in Ramallah, Abbas rejected what he described as the Israeli-led campaign against UNRWA to "liquidate the Palestinian refugee issue."He talked about UNRWA's role in providing services to Palestinian refugees according to United Nations resolutions, adding that the pertinent UN resolutions "must not be violated."He discussed the "importance of providing the "necessary" support for the agency to remain operational.