USAID Director Concludes Visit To Jordan

Amman, Feb. 28 (Petra) -Director of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power, on Wednesday concluded a two-day official visit to Jordan.According to a statement released by USAID Office in Amman, Power's visit coincides with the United State's celebration of the 75th anniversary of its partnership with Jordan.The statement added that Power valued positions of His Majesty King Abdullah II and the government and their great humanitarian efforts in Gaza Strip.During Amman visit, Power discussed the United States' continued efforts to deliver more life-saving aid to civilians in Gaza, the statement pointed out.Power also visited a World Food Program warehouse in Amman and USAID-supported water infrastructure projects.Meeting with a number of Jordanian officials, she affirmed USAID's continued commitment to support the Jordanian government in its pursuit toimplement "key" development priorities, including water sustainability.