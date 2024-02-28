(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) NBF's new Ramadan campaign provides new financing opportunities for customers







Limited-time Personal Finance and Home Finance offers aim to help turn dreams into a reality



Dubai – 28 February 2024: National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) announces the launch of its Ramadan campaign for its customers, featuring special offers on personal finance and home finance.



From now until 31st May, both conventional and Islamic banking customers who apply for NBF Personal Finance can enjoy cashback benefits of up to 2% of the finance amount or AED 5,000. Those looking to turn their dreams into a reality will benefit from financing of up to 20 times their monthly income, flexible payment terms up to 48 months and fast processing and easy documentation, among other benefits.



Throughout this period, NBF Islamic customers can also unlock the door to their dream home with a limited-time offer on NBF Home Finance. With a 100% waiver on the processing fee and refund on the valuation fee, other benefits customers will receive include competitive profit rates, financing of up to AED 20 million, flexible payment periods of up to 25 years and financing of up to 80% of the current property value.



NBF is committed to bringing the benefits and convenience of modern banking to its customers, with all practices specially designed to align with traditional values. Those who qualify for these offers will enjoy competitive profit rates and flexible payment options, helping to make this Ramadan extra special by fulfilling their aspirations.



