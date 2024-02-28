Saudi Tejoury Strengthens Regional Presence With New Regional Headquarters In Dubai Investments Park

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Tejoury, a Saudi company specializing in records management, digital transformation, and business process outsourcing, unveils new regional hub in Dubai Investments Park (DIP) as it expands its reach to serve government and private entities across the entire Middle East Region.

With a new facility spanning over 5000 square meters, Tejoury's headquarters in the UAE signifies a major stride in extending its regional footprint and addressing the diverse demands of regional enterprises. Strategically located in Dubai, Tejoury is poised to deliver top-tier document management solutions, ensuring security and efficiency for businesses operating within the UAE and the neighboring countries around.

With over a decade of expertise, Tejoury has been at the forefront of providing innovative information management solutions, assisting businesses in improving efficiency, reducing costs, and ensuring compliance. This expansion into the UAE market underscores the company's commitment to growth and service excellence in the Middle East.

Dr. Salman Alsudairy, Chairman of Tejoury, said:“We are pleased to extend our expertise in information asset management, data center solutions, warehousing, BPO, and digital transformation to the UAE. Our goal is to provide innovative solutions that redefine how organizations develop and manage their processes. In our modern, digitally-oriented societies, we're increasingly amassing substantial volumes of vital documentation. Tejoury tackles these challenges related to storing and safeguarding these documents, allowing customers to securely transfer their data to a single, protected location.”

Tejoury's expansion into the UAE reflects its commitment to delivering enhanced services and convenience for its customers. Leveraging new technologies and advanced AI operations, Tejoury ensures streamlined digital services, scanning, imaging, processes, and workflows. With 26 operational facilities and plans to open additional sites in the UAE, Tejoury recognizes the significance of the UAE market in its GCC operations.

Serving diverse clients ranging from banks and insurance companies to government entities, SMEs, and large enterprises, Tejoury's solutions are scalable to ensure all customers regardless of size receive consistent client servicing care.

Salman Abdelmuhsin Alsudeary, MD and CEO of Tejoury, affirmed,“The launch of our UAE headquarters reflects our commitment to providing reliable solutions and exceptional service to businesses and governments across the Middle East. We are dedicated to contributing to the growth and success of businesses in the region. This will further solidify our position as a trusted partner in the region's economic landscape.

Rita Nagy, Chief Commercial Officer at Tejoury, added,“Expanding into the UAE presents an opportunity for Tejoury to deliver modern solutions and exceptional customer experiences. It also demonstrates our commitment to the regional economic growth, aligning with our vision of achieving a leading position in the marketplace for records management, digital transformation, and business process outsourcing.”

Karunakar Rai, Acting Country Director at Tejoury, emphasized the company's dedication to supporting institutions in the UAE as they navigate their digital transformation journey.

He added:“Tejoury's inauguration in the UAE represents a significant milestone in its expansion journey and underscores its commitment to excellence in providing innovative solutions and exceptional service. As we continue to evolve, Tejoury remains dedicated to empowering businesses in the UAE and beyond to thrive in an increasingly digital world.”