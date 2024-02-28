Ginkgo Bioworks Signs Pact With QFZ

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ginkgo Bioworks, which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, announced yesterday the signing of an agreement with Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and Doha Venture Capital (DVC) to build the first Center for Unified Biosecurity Excellence in Doha (CUBE-D) within Qatar Free Zones. The signing took place alongside QFZ's and DVC's participation in the Web Summit Qatar, in a ceremony attended by H E Dr. Ahmad Al Sayed, Minister of State and Chairman of QFZ/DVC, H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and Vice Chairman of QFZ/DVC, and Matthew McKnight, General Manager for Biosecurity, Ginkgo Bioworks, along with executives from the ministry and the three signing entities.

CUBE-D's advanced platform is expected to serve as a nucleus for global pathogen monitoring efforts and be a key hub in Ginkgo's bioradar network. Supporting global programs modeled in part after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Traveler Genomic Surveillance (TGS) program, which tracks and analyzes pathogens collected at seven international airports in the US, CUBE-D will be a foundational piece of biosecurity and health security infrastructure in Ginkgo's multi-continent, integrated early warning system for biological threats.

CUBE-D plans to support analysis of data collected from pathogen monitoring stations in both Qatar and partner countries, such as airports, municipalities, and agricultural sites by leveraging cutting-edge analytical platforms powered by artificial intelligence and developed by Ginkgo. Environmental and other anonymous, non-clinical samples will be regularly scanned for signals of emerging outbreaks, offering insight into how pathogens travel and evolve and building detection capabilities for natural, accidental, or intentional biothreats.

Dr. Ahmad Al Sayed, Minister of State and Chairman of QFZ and DVC said:“We are delighted to welcome Ginkgo Bioworks, a pioneer in the biotech space and an anchor player joining an expanding community of innovative companies, within the free zones in Qatar. Ginkgo's partnership with our tech development fund, DVC, will foster innovation and enhance the overall biotech ecosystem within Qatar and the broader region. At QFZ, we are aiming to become a place of choice for companies shaping the future of the biotech industry. We look forward to supporting and collaborating with Ginkgo Bioworks in their establishment and growth in the region and beyond.”