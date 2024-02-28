Qatar, India Discuss Bilateral Ties

Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB), H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met yesterday with Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology of the Republic of India, H E Ashwini Vaishnaw. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations and the means of consolidating them.

