Qatar Bag Two More Bronze In Philippines

Doha, Qatar: Team Qatar yesterday claimed two more bronze medals at the 11th Asian Age Group Aquatics Championships, which is underway in New Clark City in Capas, Philippines.

Muhammad Mahmoud won the bronze medal in the 50m freestyle, clocking a personal best of 22.90 seconds, while Tamim Muhammad earned the podium finish in U-17 category of the same event.

Qatar, featuring in the event with 13 swimmers, have now won three bronze medals in the aquatics gala as Mahmoud also clinched third place in the 200m medley on Monday.

The 11th Asian Age Group Aquatic Games include four sports: swimming (February 26 to 29), diving (February 26 to March 1), artistic swimming (March 2 to 6) and water polo (March 3 to 20).