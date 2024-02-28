Prime Minister Inaugurates Qatari-French Economic Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Prime Minister of the French Republic HE Gabriel Attal inaugurated the Qatari-French Economic Forum, held on the sidelines of the visit of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the French Republic.

This forum witnessed the participation of numerous senior officials from governmental and private sectors from both Qatar and France. Several interactive sessions were held, highlighting investment opportunities in various fields including tourism, transportation, technology, and innovation.

Additionally, bilateral meetings were held between Qatari private sector representatives and several French producing and exporting companies to explore cooperation opportunities, exchange experiences, and build new investment partnerships in sectors of mutual interest.

The forum concluded with the signing of three agreements and memoranda of understanding between the two sides.