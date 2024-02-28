The Next Generation School Organises Edu-Run

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Next Generation School recently held the TNG Edu-Run 2024 sponsored by Rayyan Waters, Alkalive, and Baladna.

TNG Edu-Run 2024, a hallmark event of the school's calendar, aimed to promote fitness, healthy competition, and community engagement. With the enthusiastic participation of students, parents, faculty, and local sponsors, the event surpassed all expectations, fostering a sense of unity and achievement within the school community.

Held at the picturesque Museum of Islamic Arts (MIA) Park, the event was graced by the distinguished presence of Abdullah Al Hamadi, Assistant Secretary General of the Qatar Cycling Federation, and Alwalid Ibrahim, World Champion in the Long Jump (Gold -2002) with accolades from the Asian Games 2002 and Asian Championship in Jordan 2007.

Participants spanning from Early Years Foundation Stage to Year XIII, parents, and faculty, showcased their enthusiasm and athletic prowess in a series of races, creating a palpable atmosphere of vibrant competition with campus heads present to cheer and motivate the participants from their campus. The TNG Edu-Run 2024 not only emphasized physical fitness but also nurtured camaraderie and community spirit among students, parents, staff, and community partners.

The organising committee extends heartfelt gratitude to Abdullah Al Hamadi and Alwalid Ibrahim for gracing the occasion and inspiring participants with their esteemed presence. Their support added a layer of prestige to the event, aligning with TNG's commitment to promoting sportsmanship and excellence in education. In addition to that, the proactive approach of partners at MIA Park ensured that TNG Edu-Run 2024 is held acquiring all the necessary approvals and essential arrangements. Their support and cooperation were a key to TNG Edu-Run 2024's success.

In the concluding remarks at the event, Al Hamadi expressed immense delight at witnessing the significant turnout and earnest participation by stakeholders in TNG Edu-Run 2024, highlighting the community's dedication to such endeavors. He emphasised the importance of engagement in sports, particularly cycling, as integral to a holistic education. Observing the integration of sports and education during TNG Edu-Run 2024, he commended The Next Generation School for fostering such values among its students. His remarks underscored the vital role of sporting activities in nurturing physical fitness, teamwork, and overall personal development.

The success of the TNG Edu-Run 2024 was made possible through the unwavering support of the students, parents, sponsors, staff, volunteers, and community partners. Their generosity and dedication played a pivotal role in the overall success of TNG Edu-Run 2024, highlighting the power of collaboration and collective action. The Next Generation School is eager to build on the success of this year's event and anticipates future editions of the TNG Edu-Run. The school remains steadfast in its commitment to providing a holistic education that emphasizes physical well-being, teamwork, and a spirit of healthy competition.