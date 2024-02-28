Intercontinental Doha Beach & Spa To Offer Exquisite Experience During Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa is offering an experience to cherish during the holy month of Ramadan at its spectacular beachfront Shahrazad Garden, and its bespoke outside catering and private gathering packages, where a unique Ramadan culinary experience awaits everyone.

Customers can enjoy a splendid Ramadan Iftar or Sohour experience at The Shahrazad Garden with friends and loved ones. They can also dine on a variety of traditional favourites and international delights from the hotel's exciting live stations on its outdoor, beachfront garden under the stars.

Those with a sweet tooth will enjoy the hotel's spread of authentic Ramadan desserts and local sweets, and its unique Ice Cream Gallery Extravaganza will delight everyone's senses! Those joining for Sohour will also delight in the hotel's exciting line-up of live performances and shows. Private majlises are also available for groups of up to eight guests. Exclusive rates available for group bookings. Iftar - QR 250 per person including Ramadan Juices,

Sohour - QR 250 per person including Ramadan Juices. Shisha is available from Sunset.

Experience a luxurious Ramadan Iftar or Sohour in an intimate setting with the hotel's various event venues. Dine under the stars on the hotel's beachside garden or host a gathering in the Al Wajba ballroom. The options for a memorable evening at InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa are endless.

Customers can also cherish Ramadan and all its traditions in the comfort of their home with the array of Iftar & Sohour offerings including the customisable outside catering packages delivered to their doorstep.

For enquiries, call +974 4484 4996 or email [email protected] .

Additionally, InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa is presenting the Ramadan 30 Days of Wonder, the journey of which will unfold the hotel's social media. Each day, customers can immerse themselves in stories about the history of Ramadan, chefs to be sharing exclusive Ramadan recipes, news on the hotel's latest charity initiatives, wellness tips from its experienced team, complimentary classes, and a look into the traditions and culture of Qatar.

Everyone is invited to embrace the true spirit of Ramadan as the hotel share moments of reflection, generosity, and cultural celebration.

Customers are also invited to spend time with loved ones while dining on Novecento's outdoor terrace. They can dine on vibrant à la carte choices or end the evening with a selection of indulgent Arabic sweets.

They can also bring home artisan Ramadan desserts, and decadent cakes and pastries, perfect for sharing with family or gifting to friends. Open daily from sunset to 2am. Shisha will be served at the hotel's outdoor terrace.

Meanwhile, Mykonos offers authentic Greek and Mediterranean cuisine right at InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa. Dine on a variety of traditional Greek dips and salads, succulent lamb, freshly grilled seafood, and more. Everyone can enjoy the cool breeze and dine on the hotel's terrace while dining on traditional Greek cuisine for a unique Ramadan experience. Open daily from 12:00pm to 11:30pm.

One of the best pool terraces in Doha for relaxing and enjoying the sun throughout the day. You can enjoy light lunch and snacks alongside refreshing beverages. It is an ideal place to relax and take in the sun at the beach. Open daily from 9am to 7pm. Customers can also have a Ramadan staycation with InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa - the perfect place for a getaway with a luxury spa and a stunning pool and beachfront.

Rates start from QR600 for a Classic Room with In Room Sohour for two persons. Call 4484 4034 or email [email protected] to book your Ramadan staycation.

A thoughtful present this Ramadan. Gift colleagues, friends, and loved ones with iftar and sohour at the hotel's various dining venues, or with experiences to be had at InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa.

Please visit: icdoha-gifts/vouchers to ask about the hotel's gift vouchers or learn more about the online gift store.