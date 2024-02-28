Oncology Stock News Bite - G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GTHX) Trades Up On Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Oncology Stock News Bites - G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX ), a commercial-stage oncology company, today provided a corporate and financial update for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

The stock traded up on today's news and is currently trading at $3.2278, gaining 34.4917%.

"The strong fourth quarter 2023 vial volume growth of COSELA, which has continued through the beginning of 2024, highlights not only the importance of this unique drug to oncologists treating people living with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, but also the significant addressable market still available to us as we drive continued penetration and growth," said Jack Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of G1 Therapeutics. "Looking ahead, our primary clinical focus is on completing our ongoing trials of trilaciclib in metastatic triple negative breast cancer, including our pivotal PRESERVE 2 trial. We remain confident in the potential of trilaciclib in this trial given the robust long term survival benefit observed in prior trials and the increased statistical power for the final analysis. If successful, we would work closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expeditiously file for label expansion and bring this therapy to patients as quickly as possible."

Fourth Quarter 2023 and Recent Highlights

Financial

Recognized $13.9 Million and $46.3 Million in Net COSELA Revenue for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023: Net COSELA revenue and vial volume grew 29% and 19%, respectively, during the fourth quarter over the third quarter of 2023 despite the impact of a platinum-based chemotherapy shortage. G1 recognized total revenues of $14.9 million and $82.5 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, respectively.

Cash Runway Extends into 2025: G1 ended 2023 with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $82.2 million.

Clinical

Final Analysis of the Phase 3 PRESERVE 2 Trial in Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC) is Estimated to Occur in the Third Quarter of 2024: G1 announced that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) recommended continuation of the Phase 3 PRESERVE 2 trial, evaluating trilaciclib in combination with gemcitabine and carboplatin for 1L treatment of mTNBC, to the final analysis. The DMC did not express any concerns or recommend any other changes to the study. The final analysis will be conducted on the intent-to-treat (ITT) population. G1 remains blinded to all data.

Read the company's full news and disclaimer here:





Research more biotech stocks with Investorideas stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech , sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.