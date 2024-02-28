Bingx Launches Ethereum Layer 2, Bitcoin Layer 2, And Web3 Game Token Airdrop Guide For 2024

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 February 2024 - BingX QA, known for its innovative approach to cryptocurrency research, has unveiled the 2024 Airdrop Guide featuring Ethereum Layer 2, Bitcoin Layer 2, and Web3 Game tokens.



In 2023, BingX QA released Airdrop Guides for tokens such as Starknet and Arbitrum, providing users with valuable insights into airdrop opportunities. Following these guidelines, numerous users participated in the Starknet airdrop in February 2024 and received a minimum of $1000 worth of STRK tokens. In response to inquiries from users eager for more airdrop opportunities, BingX QA intensified its exploration and research efforts.



The latest Airdrop Guide includes promising projects such as Ethereum Layer 2 Blast, Bitcoin Layer 2, Celestia, Ronin Network , and the ERC404 protocol.



Blast, developed by the NFT trading market Blur, is an Layer 2 public chain where users can receive airdrops by staking ETH.



The development of Bitcoin Layer 2 has been a hot topic, with the recent Merlin coin airdrop requiring staking of Bitcoin ecosystem's BRC-20 Ordi tokens.



Celestia, being one of the earliest modular public chains, also requires staking of Tia tokens for airdrop eligibility.



Additionally, the ERC404 protocol released its first token, Pandora, in February 2024, with the promise of future airdrops for holders of Pandora tokens.



In order to facilitate user participation in airdrops, BingX has listed coins such as Ordi, Celestia, and Pandora on the spot trading market. Investors can use BingX Price Tools to access price estimates, valuations, and risk assessments to decide whether to purchase tokens for airdrop participation.



Peter, BingX QA's Researcher, stated, "Despite the abundance of bull market airdrop projects, Ethereum's price performance continues to correlate with Bitcoin's price fluctuations. Since acquiring airdrops requires staking tokens of the respective public chains, investors should also be mindful of the risk of token price declines due to Bitcoin price depreciation ."







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. BingX BingX is a leading cryptocurrency exchange offering spot, derivatives, grid, and copy trading services to users in over 100 countries and regions worldwide. With a user base of over 5 million, BingX facilitates connections between users, expert traders, and the platform itself in a secure and innovative manner. BingX recently listed and on the spot market.



