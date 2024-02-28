(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Global Humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to Conduct Mental Health Masterclass in Singapore



SINGAPORE, Feb 28, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Renowned mental wellness expert and global peace ambassador Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will conduct an immersive Mental Health Masterclass

to advance strategies and techniques for enhanced mental wellness on 24 March 2024. The event is expected to attract full capacity at The Theatre at Mediacorp.







Gurudev's commitment to advance mental health is the core of the Art of Living Foundation (AOLF), the non-profit organisation he founded in 1981. The AOLF has taught evidence-based programmes to promote mental wellness for 41 years. Its powerful proprietary Sudarshan Kriya technique, supported by published research has helped millions worldwide.

Gurudev is a keynote speaker at global forums including United Nations, UNESCO and World Economic Forum.

At the European Parliament Think Tank conference in June 2023, he emphasised the urgency for governments to address global mental health issues, “Mental health is one of the greatest challenges the world is facing today. Whether it is in developing or developed countries, in war or peace zones, it is an issue that affects the entire world”. Referencing the World Health Organisation's World Health Report 2022 findings of“one in every three individuals in the world suffering from anxiety and depression”, he highlighted mental health and loneliness as the“silent epidemics”.

Gurudev's holistic programme, with emphasis on treatment and preventive care aligns with Singapore's national mental health and well-being strategy. AOLF is pulling out all the stops to ensure the Masterclass offers the solution to maintaining optimum mental well-being for all. Gurudev is conducting the Masterclass as part of his 11 Countries Far East Asia Tour, heralding a reinvigorated mindset towards mental health as a universal human right. This is Gurudev's first visit to Singapore after 6 years, the 8th stop in the tour.

The Journey Within: Wisdom Series Masterclass

24 March 2024

The Theatre at Mediacorp

One-North Ave, Singapore 138507

1030am – 630pm

About Art of Living Foundation



Operating in over 180 countries, The Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) is a non-profit, educational and humanitarian organisation. Founded in 1981 by the renowned humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. AOLF's programmes are inspired by Gurudev's philosophy of creating world peace through a stress-free and violence-free society. AOLF has touched over 800 million lives through educational and self-development programmes and tools that foster well-being.

About Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a global humanitarian, spiritual leader, and peace envoy. He has helped millions find resilience in the face of adversity, and become powerful agents for social change. Standing for the Gandhian principles of non-violence, Gurudev has mediated and progressed negotiations for peace in conflict-stricken areas such as Sri Lanka, Iraq, Venezuela, and Colombia. He has received 39 governmental awards, including the highest civilian awards from several nations. Twenty-four universities have awarded him with honorary doctorates for his peace-keeping and humanitarian efforts.

Media Contact:

Pradnyesh

...

Bloomingdale Public Relations (on behalf of The Art of Living Foundation)