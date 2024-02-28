EVIS 2024 Showcasing The Future Of Electric Mobility With Platinum Sponsor - Lucid Motors

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) The Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS 2024) is proud to announce its third edition, taking place from May 20-22, 2024, at the prestigious Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). Being the platinum sponsor this year, Lucid Motors is a testament to their important contribution to the development of electric cars (EVs) and environmentally friendly transportation options.

With over 150 exhibitors from key markets such as Germany, France, China, Slovenia, Morocco, and Spain, EVIS 2024 is set to be a melting pot of innovation and progress in the EV industry.

Faisal Sultan, Vice President and Managing Director Middle East, Lucid Group commented "Lucid is on a mission to advance and elevate the entire EV industry and inspire the adoption of sustainable transportation through our fusion of leading-edge technology, refined design, and on-road versatility. Electric vehicle adoption is not just a trend but a strategic move and The Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit provides a great opportunity for public and private entities to come together to drive the future of electric mobility for the region.”

The Middle East is at the forefront of an electric mobility revolution, with nations like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain experiencing a significant shift in consumer attitudes towards electric vehicles (EVs).

Despite challenges such as charging infrastructure and initial costs, the collective efforts of governments, automakers, and consumers are propelling the region towards a sustainable future. This transformative shift not only highlights the growing acceptance of EVs but also underscores the critical need for continued investment in education, infrastructure, and policy incentives to accelerate adoption and ensure a seamless transition to electric mobility across the Middle East.

According to Managing Director, Eng. Naser Ali Al Bahri :“Join us at EVIS 2024 to witness the future of electric mobility firsthand. With Lucid Motors leading the charge as our platinum sponsor, this event promises to be a showcase of the latest innovations and a forum for meaningful discussions on the sustainable transformation of transportation. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of the change.”

EVIS is a premier global forum dedicated to advancing electric vehicles and sustainable transportation. Bringing together thought leaders and innovators, EVIS fosters discussions and collaborations that drive the industry forward.

