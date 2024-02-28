MCT Releases Custom TBA Indications To Provide Price Discovery For Illiquid Coupons

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Mortgage Capital Trading , Inc. (MCT®), the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology, today announced the release of pricing indications for the to-be-announced mortgage-backed securities (TBAs) used by mortgage lenders to hedge their open mortgage pipelines. TBA indications improve transparency in illiquid market segments and act as a key reference point on lenders' unique executions – critical data for generating accurate front-end borrower pricing.







“TBA indications can now be electronically requested ad hoc by mortgage lenders from multiple approved broker-dealers,” said Phil Rasori, COO at MCT.“For the first time, lenders have a custom reference point to their own TBA execution rather than working solely from market-wide pricing that may not be applicable to them.”

TBAs are the forward contracts on mortgage-backed securities used across the industry to hedge open mortgage pipelines against changes in interest rates during the origination process. With this latest development, MCT clients are able to make timely, on-demand pricing indication requests for specific coupons in the TBA market. This new price discovery is a significant benefit to mortgage lenders, since traditionally only the most liquid coupons are visible on standard market pricing reference tools.

“I needed pricing visibility on the GNMA 7.5% coupon, but there was no screen pricing available,” said Nick LaClair, Pricing Strategy and Analytics Manager, AVP at Embrace Home Loans.“Being able to electronically request and receive these indications enabled me to navigate the illiquid segments of the market and produce more accurate pricing, allowing us to offer more pricing options to our customers in a very challenging environment.”

MCT is proud to offer this new pricing service that is made possible through a technology licensing arrangement with leading fintech Agile Trading Technologies . Agile operates a request for quote (RFQ) platform that connects mortgage lenders with broker-dealers of all sizes.

For over two decades, MCT has been a leading source of innovation for the mortgage secondary market. Melding deep subject matter expertise with a passion for emerging technologies and clients, MCT is the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology. From architecting modern best execution loan sales to launching the most successful and advanced marketplace for mortgage-related assets, lenders, investors, and network partners all benefit from MCT's stewardship. MCT's technology and know-how continues to revolutionize how mortgage assets are priced, locked, protected, valued, and exchanged – offering clients the tools to perform under any market condition.

