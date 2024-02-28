Prince Harry Loses Security Battle

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)



Prince Harry , the youngest son of King Charles III, lost his court case on Wednesday against the British Government's decision to lower his level of personal protection in the United Kingdom after he separated from the monarchy in 2020.

The High Court in London considered that the Home Office acted legally when determining that the security now offered to the Duke of Sussex and his family will depend on the specific circumstances.

Harry's lawyers argued at a hearing in December that authorities had done a poor job of risk analysis in reducing his police force and maintained that they desire to ensure the safety of his family when they visit the country.

The representatives of the ministry argued,

that this evaluation was made and explained that the duke will continue to have protection financed by the State but that this will not be automatic but rather“expressly designed” based on each situation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry (36 years old) and Meghan Markle (39), announced that they will no longer actively participate as members of the British Royal Family in 2021.

In a written statement during the process, Harry, who currently lives in the United States with his wife Meghan Markle, and their two children, defended the need to maintain the level of security he had as a working royal.

”The United Kingdom is my home, it is key to my children's heritage and where I want them to feel at home as much as where they live now in the United States,” he said in a written statement.

The decision to reduce its level of security was made by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC), which deals with the security of the royal family and foreign dignitaries.

Last year, Harry lost another lawsuit to finance public protection out of his pocket during his visits to the United Kingdom, while, in parallel, he has several lawsuits open against the country's media.