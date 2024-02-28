BX Swiss AG / Key word(s): IPO/Real Estate

Swiss real estate company Amagvik AG starts trading in the SME Main Market of BX Swiss

28.02.2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST



Today, the shares of real estate company Amagvik AG (Ticker: AMAN) are traded for the first time on Swiss Exchange BX Swiss.

As of today, February 28th 2024, the shares of Amagvik AG are traded on BX Swiss (ISIN: CH1307959705 | Valor: 130795970 | Ticker: AMAN). With the direct listing, a total of 4'000'000 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each will be listed and can be traded.

Amagvik AG is a Swiss real estate company based in Zug. Its focus is on building a sustainable residential real estate portfolio. The company concentrates on investments in newly-built properties, particularly in Eastern Switzerland.

"The listing of Amagvik AG on BX Swiss is an important step in the dynamic development of our company. With our projects, we are creating high-quality living space for our future tenants and enabling investors to participate in a portfolio of attractive new construction and development projects", explains Michael Bauer, Chairman of the Board of Amagvik AG.

"We are pleased to welcome Amagvik AG to BX Swiss and to include them in our main exchange segment, the SME Main Market", says Matthias Müller, CCO of BX Swiss AG. "With the listing, investors have the opportunity to invest in newly-built properties in Eastern Switzerland and to participate in a medium to long-term, value-enhancing development potential".

End of Media Release



Language: English Company: BX Swiss AG Talstrasse 70 8001 Zurich Switzerland Phone: +41313294040 E-mail: ... Internet: EQS News ID: 1846923