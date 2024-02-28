Annette Heimlicher stands for election to the Board of Directors of Komax Holding AG

KOMAX Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Dierikon, 28 February 2024 Media release At the Annual General Meeting to held on 17 April 2024 the Board of Directors of Komax Holding AG will propose that Annette Heimlicher, CEO of the Contrinex Group since 2012, be elected as a new member of the Board. Kurt Haerri will not be standing for re-election due to term-of-office limitations. At Komax Holding AG, members of the Board of Directors are limited to a maximum term of office of twelve years. Kurt Haerri will have reached this limit at the upcoming Annual General Meeting and will consequently not be standing for re-election. The Board of Directors would like to thank Kurt Haerri most sincerely for his many years of valuable service in the further development of the Komax Group and wishes him all the best for the future. A proposal will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting to elect Annette Heimlicher to the Board of Directors. Annette Heimlicher, who was born in 1977, studied financial and monetary economics at the University of Geneva and has a Master's degree in economics from the London School of Economics. She has been CEO of the Contrinex Group since 2012 and thus has a wealth of business experience at an internationally active industrial company headquartered in Switzerland. The Contrinex Group is a global technology leader in smart sensors for complex automation and Smart Factory applications. It has a workforce of over 500 and is present in more than 60 countries. The following six incumbent members of the Board of Directors will also be standing for election: Beat Kälin (Chairman), David Dean, Andreas Häberli, Mariel Hoch, Roland Siegwart, and Jürg Werner.

