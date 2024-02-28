EQS-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Karl Lauterbach visits Biotest AG's plasma donation centre in Cologne and emphasises important contribution to patient care

Plasma donation in Germany secures the long-term supply of vital medicines for patients State-of-the-art plasma service centre opened in Cologne-Mülheim in January

Dreieich,

28

February

2024. Member of the German Bundestag Prof

Dr

Karl Lauterbach visited the most modern of the 11

Plasma

Service centres in Germany at Wiener

Platz in Cologne, which was newly opened in January 2024. The new centre is operated by Plasma

Service

Europe

GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biotest

AG, which was founded more than 20 years ago to strengthen plasma donation in Germany. Medical Director Tanja Engelen gave a tour of the plasma donation centre and highlighted the paperless donation and the importance of plasma donation for medical care. "Plasma donations save lives and are urgently needed. I would like to personally thank the many donors who are willing to make a contribution to the care of seriously ill patients for their commitment," emphasised Prof

Dr

Karl

Lauterbach in the donation room and also thanked the employees and management for their contribution to healthcare. The situation is serious, as supplies in Germany are becoming increasingly scarce and demand is constantly rising. Worrying supply bottlenecks of preparations due to plasma shortages mean disaster for many patients: they have to fear for their vital medicines. In the European Union, for example, a shortfall of 22% in plasma collection has been forecast for 2021. This corresponds to a shortfall of around 2

million

litres of plasma for the supply of plasma preparations. "Germany is a good example of cooperation between public organisations and private companies in order to guarantee the nationwide supply of plasma. At European level, better protection of patients and donors will be regulated in future by the EU SoHO (Substances of Human Origin) Regulation, thus creating standardised competitive conditions," said Peter

Janssen, CEO of Biotest AG. The collected plasma is processed exclusively in Germany at Biotest

AG in Dreieich. Regular audits in Germany ensure that the high legal and internal quality and safety requirements are met.

About human blood plasma Human blood plasma is a raw material used to produce plasma derived products, which are used to treat various illnesses of the immune system, the blood system, as well as in emergency medicine. Biotest ranks as one of the world's sixth largest plasma protein product manufacturing groups. Biotest is one of the world's six largest manufacturers of plasma protein products.



About Biotest Biotest is a provider of biological therapeutics derived from human plasma. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,400

employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest

AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange. Since May

2022, Biotest has been a part of the Grifols

Group, based in Barcelona, Spain ().



IR contact Dr Monika Baumann (Buttkereit) Phone: +49-6103-801-4406

Mail: ...

PR contact Dirk Neumüller Phone: +49-6103-801-269

Mail: ...

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany,

