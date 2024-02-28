EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Study

Eckert & Ziegler Extends Ga-68 Activities in Japan

Berlin, Germany – 28 February 2024 – Eckert & Ziegler (ISIN DE0005659700, SDAX) expands its activities on Gallium-68 (Ga-68) labeled diagnostics in Japan together with Novartis Pharma K.K. (Japan). For this purpose, a clinical trial was notified with the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), stating Eckert & Ziegler's proprietary Ge-68/Ga-68 generator GalliaPharm® as the single source for Ga-68.

The first GalliaPharm® as part of the study was delivered in January 2024 and will be followed by several further generators until mid-2025. The collaboration will generate considerable sales potential following successful market approval.

“We are happy to extend our radioisotope supply business in Japan by contributing our GalliaPharm® to this important clinical research project,” explained Dr. Harald Hasselmann, CEO of Eckert & Ziegler AG.“But much more importantly, the trial will set the basis for improved access to cancer therapies and diagnostics for Japanese patients.”

The trial (NCT06240741) will investigate the diagnostic performance of [68Ga]Ga-DOTA-TATE Positron Emission Tomography (PET)/Computerized Tomography (CT) imaging

in patients with neuroendocrine neoplasms (NEN). NEN are generally considered rare tumors. Yet the number of people diagnosed has been increasing globally for years.

About Eckert & Ziegler.

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with more than 1.000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the SDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

Contributing to saving lives.

