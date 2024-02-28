EQS-News: beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

beaconsmind AG: NuWays continues to rate beaconsmind share as 'Buy' – Price target EUR 15.00

28.02.2024 / 14:18 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

beaconsmind AG: NuWays continues to rate beaconsmind share as "Buy" – Price target EUR 15.00

Zurich, Switzerland – 28. February 2024 – Nuways has reviewed its rating of beaconsmind Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of SaaS and IT infrastructure systems focusing on digital transformation, location-based marketing, and WLAN solutions. The rating of the beaconsmind share remains "Buy" with a price target of EUR 15.00 (increased from EUR 13.00). With the current price target, NuWays sees even further upside potential from the current target price stemming from future M&A activities currently not reflected in the target price of EUR 15.00. The closing price of the beaconsmind share (Frankfurt) was EUR 4.26 on 27.02.2024. beaconsmind lately benefitted from three major contract extensions, two of which in the CloudWiFi hotspot segment, proving the strength of the groups newly aligned product portfolio. beacondmind also extended its collaboration with nursing homes operator Vitanas. The project is scheduled to be rolled out in Q2 '24 with a total sales volume of c. CHF 1m. In addition, the company also expanded

its contract with retail company Müller. Lately, beaconsmind gained property manager Reos GmbH as a customer, as the company will roll-out a self-developed VPN network across all ten locations of Reos. The deal is announced to have a total volume of c. CHF 0.5m. The current report by NuWays on beaconsmind is available for download on the corporate website of beaconsmind in the "Investor Relations" section.

About beaconsmind Group Founded in Switzerland in 2015, beaconsmind group is a leader in location-based marketing (LBM) software, Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. We serve industries such as retail chains, hospitality, healthcare and the public sector. The subsidiaries under beaconsmind Group umbrella are recognized for their expertise in digital transformation, location-based marketing, infrastructure and Wi-Fi services for SaaS customers. Through intelligent, fully cloud-based technologies, we offer our customers tangible added value and strengthen their omnichannel strategies for greater success.

For more information, please visit



Contact Company

beaconsmind AG, Stäfa (Switzerland)

Jonathan Sauppe, CEO

...

Tel.: +41 44 3807373



Contact for Business and Finance Press

edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)

Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann

...

Tel.: +49 69 905 505-53



28.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

