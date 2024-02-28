EQS-News: Scout24 SE / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day/Forecast

Scout24 presents growth strategy and updated financial framework for 2024-2026 at Capital Markets Day

28.02.2024 / 16:38 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Scout24 presents growth strategy and updated financial framework for 2024-2026 at Capital Markets Day Outperformed 2021 Capital Markets Day targets despite challenging market environment Investments in product and technology of around EUR 300 million over the past years has positioned Scout24 as the most comprehensive digital platform for agents, seekers and homeowners Next level strategic framework centered around merging data and classifieds to enable efficient matchmaking evolving Scout24 beyond a listings marketplace Expecting continued healthy revenue growth and strong operating leverage for 2024-2026 as the company continues to scale 2024 financial guidance: 9-11% revenue growth and ooEBITDA margin expanding to about 61% 2024-2026 financial guidance framework: high single-digit to low double-digits revenue growth and ooEBITDA margin to reach 63% by 2026 Berlin / Munich, 28 February 2024 At today's Capital Markets Day Scout24 presented its updated company strategy, which will be centered around merging data with classifieds to facilitate more efficient matchmaking. By merging relevant data and classifieds, all stakeholders are set to benefit. Scout24 will enrich its listings with value-added content and data to facilitate optimal decision-making for its users. Agents will have access to a wide array of digital solutions to drive business in an increasingly complex and interconnected real estate market. The evolving homeowner hub will allow owners to manage their properties digitally. For seekers, we enable a new and improved search. In the future, we will provide further real estate-related data to all stakeholders. By executing this strategy, we will continue to drive the long-term real estate digitization in Germany. “At our Capital Markets Day 2021 we presented our strategy of evolving Scout24 beyond a traditional marketplace. With ImmoScout24 we have built the most comprehensive data portal for real estate in Germany. Having executed well on the initial investment phase, we are now entering the next phase, which is about driving interconnectivity and matchmaking between all stakeholders. We will deliver growth by merging relevant object data with classifieds, effectively transforming Scout24 to the number one provider of real estate information and content. All professional and private users will benefit from interconnected products, personalized experiences and more business opportunities,” comments Tobias Hartmann, CEO of Scout24 SE. The basis for this updated strategy are the focused investments in our tech and product portfolio over the past years. Scout24 now uses its tech platform and interconnected plug and play products to drive digitization of real estate transactions allowing for the best possible matchmaking. “ImmoScout24 is the leading platform for real estate in Germany, in content, audience and trust. We bring together supply and demand, provide market insights, data analytics and create market transparency in an increasingly complex market. We have invested around EUR 300 million in the past years to establish the most comprehensive product and tech portfolio for our customer groups to enable them to succeed in the market. AI is now a key part to take our products and data strategy to the next level. Our focus is now on building interconnected products for our customers and consumers to drive a more personalized user experience and take matchmaking to the next level,” says Ralf Weitz, CPTO at Scout24 SE. Next-level strategy around interconnectivity provides basis for continued healthy growth and scalability for the period 2024-2026 Scout24 is entering this new phase from a position of strength. With our product portfolio, Scout24 has proven it can grow in all market environments. “We have delivered a strong performance since our Capital Markets Day 2021. We invested for our customers while building a stronger foundation. We generated attractive returns for our shareholders through earnings growth and returning capital through dividends and share buybacks. I am particularly pleased that we managed to grow our adjusted EPS by a CAGR of 29% since 2021. Going forward, our financial guidance until 2026 reflects our clear commitment to deliver attractive revenue growth whilst continuing to scale our profitability,” comments Dirk Schmelzer, CFO at Scout24. Financial guidance for 2024 The Management Board expects revenues to grow 9-11% and ordinary operating EBITDA margin expanding to about 61%. Financial guidance framework 2024-2026 For the three-year period from 2024 to 2026, the Management Board expects group revenues to grow annually at a rate of high single-digit to low double-digits and ordinary operating EBITDA margin to reach 63% by 2026. Capital Markets Day documents The presentation of today's Capital Markets Day and the replay will be available at on 29 February 2024. Next dates 28 March 2024: Publication Annual Report Full Year 2023. About Scout24 Scout24 is one of the leading digital companies in Germany. With the digital marketplace ImmoScout24, for residential and commercial real estate, we successfully bring together homeowners, real estate agents, tenants, and buyers – and we have been doing so for 25 years. With more than 19 million users per month on the website or in the app, ImmoScout24 is the market leader for digital real estate listing and search. To digitise the process of real estate transactions, ImmoScout24 is continually developing new products and building up an ecosystem for renting, buying, and commercial real estate in Germany and Austria. Scout24 is a listed stock corporation (ISIN: DE000A12DM80, Ticker: G24) and member of the MDAX and the DAX50 ESG. Further information is available on LinkedIn . Since 2012, ImmoScout24 has also been active in the Austrian real estate market. Contact for Investor Relations Filip Lindvall Vice President Group Strategy & Investor Relations Tel: +49 30 243011917 E-mail: ... Contact for media Axel Schmidt Teamlead Corporate Communications Tel.: +49 30 24301 1446 E-mail: ...

Disclaimer All information contained in this release has been carefully prepared. However, no liability of any kind is assumed for the information contained herein and/or its completeness. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this document and no liability whatsoever is accepted by the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees nor any other person for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of such information or opinions or otherwise arising in connection therewith. The information contained in this release is subject to amendment, revision and updating. Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this document are forward-looking, which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, senior management's current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results, including but not limited to the Company's financial position or profitability, to differ materially, also adversely, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Statements contained in this document regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information contained in this document (including forward-looking statements), whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Scout24 also uses alternative performance measures, not defined by IFRS, to describe the Scout24 Group's results of operations. These should not be viewed in isolation but treated as supplementary information. Alternative performance measures used by Scout24 are defined in the corresponding place in the financial reports. The special items used to calculate some alternative performance measures arise from the integration of acquired businesses, reorganisation measures, impairment losses, gains or losses on sale resulting from divestitures and the sale of shareholdings, and other expenses and income that generally do not arise in conjunction with Scout24's ordinary business activities. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this release may not add up precisely to the totals indicated, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures for the same reason.

28.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Scout24 SE Invalidenstraße 65 10557 Berlin Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A12DM80 WKN: A12DM8 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1847411



End of News EQS News Service