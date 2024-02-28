Südzucker AG Successfully Completes Delisting Tender Offer

EQS-News: Südzucker AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer

Südzucker AG successfully completes delisting tender offer

Press release Mannheim, February 28, 2024

Südzucker AG successfully completes delisting tender offer

Stake of Südzucker AG in CropEnergies AG increased to 94.2 percent as of today Listing of CropEnergies AG on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange expires at the end of February 28, 2024 Südzucker AG (”Südzucker”) announced on February 21, 2024, the results of the public delisting tender offer in connection with the delisting of CropEnergies AG (“CropEnergies”). During the acceptance period, which ended on February 16, 2024, 9,191,764 CropEnergies shares were tendered into the offer. This corresponds to approximately 10.5 percent of all outstanding CropEnergies shares. Including the CropEnergies shares acquired by Südzucker outside of the delisting tender offer, Südzucker's shareholding in CropEnergies has increased (from around 69.2 percent) to around 94.2 percent as of today. The listing of CropEnergies on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will expire at the end of February 28, 2024, as announced by the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on February 23, 2024. Dr Niels Pörksen, CEO of Südzucker, comments:“We are delighted that we were able to increase our shareholding in CropEnergies significantly following the successful conclusion of our attractive offer. We consider this to be a strong endorsement of the CropEnergies shareholders' trust in the Südzucker Group which now presents itself with a clear capital market profile. We will use the freedom gained to implement our growth strategy.”

