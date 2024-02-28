India Denies Permission For Rice Exporters To Participate In WFP Tenders

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 28 (KNN) India has decided not to grant permission to its domestic rice exporters to participate in tenders issued by the United Nations World Food Program (WFP).

This decision, aimed at safeguarding domestic food security and curbing inflation, raises concerns about global food security, as reported by Mint.

The move comes in response to recent WFP tenders for broken rice supplies to countries including Spain, Cameroon, Togo, and Algeria.

WFP, renowned as the world's largest humanitarian organisation, provides food relief to populations affected by conflict, disasters, and climate change impacts.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) received requests to allow Indian rice exporters to engage in the tender process. However, after careful consideration, it was decided that permission for participation would not be granted at present.

Instead, bilateral exports on a case-by-case basis would be continued, considering India's priority to ensure food security amidst existing export bans.

India had imposed bans on broken rice exports in September 2022 and on non-basmati white rice in July 2023, following concerns over lower rice output due to erratic monsoon rains.

Since the implementation of the export ban, India has been supplying rice to needy nations and strategic partners, albeit on a case-by-case basis. Several African countries heavily rely on rice imports from India, with Togo importing 88 per cent of its rice from India last year, Benin procuring 61 per cent, and almost half of Senegal's rice imports originating from India.

