Rs 89230 Crore Budget For 'Pioneering Uttarakhand'

Dehradun, Feb 28 (KNN) Uttarakhand Finance Minister, Premchand Aggarwal, highlighted the "Pioneering Uttarakhand" concept while presenting the state's budget of Rs 89,230 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25.

In his address, Finance Minister Aggarwal elaborated on the core principles guiding the budget, focusing on the holistic development of all regions and inhabitants of Uttarakhand.

Under this approach, he emphasised the integration of tradition, technology, modern infrastructure, and nature to provide opportunities for progress across villages, cities, hills, plains, genders, generations, and occupations.

Aggarwal stated, "Our concept of pioneering Uttarakhand is to develop all the people of the state and all the regions in harmony with tradition, technology and modern infrastructure and nature.”

Aggarwal emphasised that the development model is centred on economy, ecology, technology, innovation, and accountability, aiming for transparency, efficiency, enhanced quality of life, accessibility, and improved business environment.

He reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring equitable opportunities for advancement, regardless of geographical or demographic differences.

Furthermore, Aggarwal stressed the budget's prioritisation of infrastructure development to address present and future needs, aiming to propel Uttarakhand towards its objectives of progress and prosperity.

