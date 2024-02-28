Rs 1.28 Lakh Cr Jharkhand Budget For FY 2024-25 Aims For Rs 10 Lakh Crore Economy By FY 2029-30

(MENAFN- KNN India) Ranchi, Feb 28 (KNN)

The Jharkhand government presented a budget of Rs 1.28 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2024-25 in the assembly on Tuesday.

The budget includes announcements such as raising the farm loan waiver scheme limit to Rs 2 lakh and extending the state food security programme to cover an additional 5 lakh beneficiaries.

The government's objective is to propel Jharkhand into a Rs 10 lakh crore economy by the year 2029-30.

Furthermore, the minister proposed to expand the number of beneficiaries under the state food security scheme to 25 lakh, up from the current 20 lakh.

Additionally, the Jharkhand government has decided to include Soybean chunks in the provisions of both central and state food security schemes, along with pulses and rice.

The government's 'Abua Awas (Housing) Yojana' aims to construct 3.50 lakh houses in the fiscal year 2024-25. This budget marks the first financial plan under the newly formed Champai Soren government.

The budgetary estimates for FY'25 have risen by 10.7 per cent from the previous annual financial statement and by 51 per cent compared to the estimates of 2019-20.

(KNN bureau)