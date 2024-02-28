Danube Properties Hosts Channel Partner Meet In Mumbai

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Danube Properties (a part of the Danube Group), the fastest-growing private real estate developer in the UAE, recently hosted an exclusive channel partner meet in Mumbai in the presence of Mr. Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group. The event aimed to create awareness and interest among millennials to invest in the Dubai real estate market and showcased various investment opportunities with the best rental and return on investment plans. Recently, according to the latest data the Indian property investors surpassed Russians to claim the top position as the leading buyers of real estate in Dubai in 2023. Danube Properties is witnessing an increased number of Indians opting for the famous 1% plan. The best part is that monthly payment is set at just one percent per month while the balance payment is collected after the building is ready.



Mr. Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group with the Channel Partners at Taj Lands End, Mumbai





The Channel Partner event highlighted insightful presentations, interactive sessions and networking opportunities, providing guests with valuable details about the benefits of investing in Dubai real estate. From luxury residences to modern commercial spaces, Danube Properties presented a range of projects designed to cater to the evolving needs and aspirations of millennials.





Speaking at the meet, Mr. Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group , said, "We were delighted to host this Channel Partner Meet in Mumbai and showcase the exciting opportunities that Dubai's real estate market offers. With a strong focus on innovation and buyers-centricity, Danube Properties is well-positioned to cater to the discerning preferences of millennials seeking to invest in the real estate market. Dubai offers a world-class infrastructure, diverse cultural experience and a growing business environment. Danube's 1% payment plan helps millennials to plan their investment wisely.”





Danube Properties maintains a policy of launching one project at a time, selling it out, and then appointing a contractor to build the project, before launching the next one. It has delivered 13 of them while the rest are currently under various stages of construction. Danube Properties offers homeowners a 10-year Golden Visa – especially those who qualify as per the investment criteria – subject to government approval. The event concluded with a gala dinner, where attendees had the opportunity to engage in one-on-one discussions with Danube Properties' team members and explore partnership opportunities.