Berkeley SkyDeck , a global hub for entrepreneurship and a leading accelerator, today announced that it has signed an agreement with the Jacobs Institute for Design Innovation , UC Berkeley's state-of-the-art interdisciplinary hub for learning and making at the intersection of design and technology.

The partnership will allow for selected companies from each SkyDeck accelerator cohort access to the Jacobs Institute's extensive and comprehensive facilities for prototyping hardware and products.

The new partnership emphasizes the strong cross-functional collaboration between different parts of the UC Berkeley ecosystem to support entrepreneurs and startups.

Hardware startups accepted to Berkeley SkyDeck's accelerator program will be granted Entrepreneur Maker Passes, which provide access to the state of the art Jacobs Makerspace.

These passes allow holders the use of Makerspace equipment, including standard, experimental, and advanced 3D printers; acrylic, wood, and metal laser cutters; electronics and textile labs; a woodshop and metal shop; industrial robots; CNC routers and mills; 3D scanners; and many other tools.

