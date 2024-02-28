Stratom To Showcase Autonomous Mining Systems At Industry Event Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Stratom is showcasing how its autonomous cargo and material movement, autonomous mobile robots and robotic refueling solutions are set to fill critical gaps in mining operations at booth #1551 at the ongoing MINEXCHANGE 2024 SME Annual Conference & Expo, in Phoenix.

While the mining industry has recently increased its implementation of large autonomous mining systems like haul trucks and drill rigs, many small yet vital tasks remain unaddressed due to various complexities.

MINEXCHANGE visitors can explore how Stratom leverages autonomy and robotics to tackle these overlooked processes, enhancing safety and productivity in the face of a growing labor shortage and increasingly demanding mine environments.

From autonomous material movement and resupply to robotic refueling, Stratom's proven solutions are purpose-built to deliver results in the most challenging environments, complex terrain and remote locations commonly found in the mining industry.

With Stratom's ability to deliver unmatched reliability and flexibility to address unique challenges, the logistical and operational use cases and applications in the mining industry are limitless.

