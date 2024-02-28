Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) Continues Building Digital Asset Exchange Strategy With Investment In Avrio Trading Engine

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Utah-based Diamond Lake Minerals is establishing its reputation as an innovator in digital assets and government-regulated security tokens through strategic partnerships and investments that strengthen its vertically integrated offerings

DLMI's suite of industry-agnostic subsidiaries serves as a gateway to digital asset investment by imbuing those subsidiaries with registered security token offerings that shareholders accustomed to real world assets can use to dip a toe into the emerging digital market

DLMI recently invested in registered market infrastructure provider Avrio Worldwide, PBC, to provide itself with the trading engine technology necessary to“capture and scale market opportunities” in accordance with best practices that suit a regulated environment DLMI is also partnering with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)-registered digital asset exchange INX to provide heightened security to their digital offerings, avoiding some of the legal woes afflicting many crypto issuers

Salt Lake City-based

Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI)

recently entered a strategic investment that will help the digital asset development and SEC-registered security token company to build a regulated digital financial market infrastructure for its tokenization needs.

Avrio Worldwide, PBC, made the announcement Feb. 20, reporting that DLMI will acquire a 24 percent stake in Avrio. Avrio is the parent company of a suite of companies that includes Arkonis, the operator of a broker dealer and Alternative Trading System ("ATS") in the...

