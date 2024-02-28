Tinygemsbreaks - Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) Spotlighted In Latest NNA Broadcast Focused On Avrio Investment

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a multistrategy operating company offering traditional investors an entry point to the future of digital securities, is featured in a recent NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”) broadcast. According to the announcement, the broadcast covers news of Diamond Lake Minerals' strategic investment in
Avrio Worldwide, PBC, which is the parent of several companies that provide licensed digital financial market infrastructure and services across public, private and digital markets. DLMI's investment in Avrio offers key opportunities and synergies across the DLMI network of companies for the tokenization of real-world-assets (“RWA”) on Avrio's registered dFMI, noted an Avrio official. NNA is focused on delivering additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points.
“With a state-of-the-art dFMI stack, Avrio is the financial services technology engine to enable the DLMI network of companies and projects. . . while unlocking access to liquidity and value for investors through a registered platform,” said Diamond Lake Minerals CEO Brian Esposito in the news release.“The technology platform combined with the strong alignment that both Avrio and DLMI have as it relates to ethics, laws, rules and regulation and the exceptional experience in the future of securities is what makes this relationship extremely special. Now that we are utilizing Avrio's technology, team and licenses within DLMI, we are well-positioned to continue to execute our strategy to be a global leader in digital securities.”
About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.
Diamond Lake Minerals was founded in 1954 and is a multistrategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. The company's
goal
is
to
responsibly
innovate and develop
valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine those businesses with the future of money and digital assets. DLMI's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information, visit the company's website at
.
