ZJ Alternative Products Expo 2024 To Set Innovative Trends In Miami

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) TheAlternative Products Expo
is coming to Miami March 14-16, 2024. A leading organizer of CBD & Hemp products, the Alternative Products Expo offers niche manufacturers and service providers a common forum to network and showcase their products.
The Alternative Product category includes a broad spectrum of herbal products, mood enhancers, vape products, energy boosts, cannabis derivatives, and dietary supplements, to name a few. As Florida is a major hub of alternate lifestyles and trendsetting products, Miami emerges as a suitable venue for the...
Read More>>
To know more, please visit
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN28022024000224011066ID1107912759
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.