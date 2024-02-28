Investornewsbreaks Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) To Present At TD Cowen Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vistagen (NASDAQ: VTGN) , a biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience to deliver groundbreaking therapies for individuals affected by psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced that company management will present and host one-on-one meetings at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference. The event is taking place from March 4 to 6, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts. Vistagen CEO Shawn Singh will present a corporate overview on Wednesday, March 6, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A webcast will be accessible via the company's website, through the“Events” page in the“Investors” section. Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting during the conference should contact their Cowen representative.

To view the full press release, visit



About Vistagen

Therapeutics Inc.

Vistagen is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience to deliver groundbreaking therapies for individuals affected by psychiatric and neurological disorders. Five of Vistagen's clinical-stage neuroscience pipeline candidates belong to a new class of drugs known as pherines, which are investigational neuroactive nasal sprays with innovative proposed mechanisms of action that activate chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages to impact fundamental neural circuitry in the brain without the need for systemic absorption or binding to receptors in the brain. Vistagen's sixth investigational candidate is an oral prodrug with potential to inhibit, but not block, NMDA receptor activity. Vistagen is passionate about delivering differentiated treatments that set new standards of care for people living with anxiety, depression and other neurological disorders. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to VTGN are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN