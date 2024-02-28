Investornewsbreaks - Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. (CSE: AUEX) Announces New President

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Advanced Gold Exploration (CSE:

AUEX) , has appointed Dr. Andrew Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., as president of the company; the appointment was effective beginning Feb. 15, 2024. The company noted that current president Jim Atkinson is resigning as president, although he remains as CEO and as a company director. Ramcharan brings a deep background in investor relations and corporate strategies to his new position, having completed more than 300 project evaluations globally on many commodities and proposed 40-plus investment strategies; he has also been involved in the completion of two major takeover transactions worth $800 million and $1.5 billion and has raised more than $1 billion in funding. The company announced that is has granted Ramcharan stock options to purchase an aggregate of 150,000 common shares in the capital of the company in connection to his new appointment. In addition, the announcement also noted that Advanced Gold Exploration has appointed MS Partners LLP is its new auditor; the appointment has been reviewed by the board of directors and filed on SEDAR+.“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Andrew Ramcharan as president of the company,” said Advanced Gold Exploration CEO Jim Atkinson in the press release.

“Dr. Ramcharan has over 20 years' unique experience in the mining industry, which includes investor relations, project evaluation, operations, capital markets, consultancy and investment banking. Andrew's vast experience and sound technical knowledge coupled with a financial side will be valuable. . . . He will assist the company in the identification, analyzing and due diligence in evaluating mining projects or companies for mergers and acquisitions and investments, and will assist in technical areas within the company. We anticipate that his extensive contacts and knowledge in the business will be invaluable to the continued success of our company.”

About Advanced Gold Exploration Inc.

Advanced Gold Exploration (Formerly Advance United Holdings Inc.) brings an entirely different approach to the mining industry. The company doesn't mine; rather, it has acquired a portfolio of undervalued gold properties and is increasing its value through the application of modern technology. Advanced Gold Exploration has a growing pipeline of similar properties that it is looking to acquire and is exclusively involved in the acquisition and advancement of past projects, with no intent to bring them back into production or to mine them ourselves. The company's expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which were uneconomic at the time, but that have economic value at today's prices. The company funds the reworking historic data and applies modern technology to underwrite new qualified reports, document quantifiable resources and reserves to current standards, thereby recognizing the current value. The company's purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to its partners and shareholders while seeking to eliminate exploration risk, so that its projects can all advance in the shortest possible time frame. To learn more about the company, visit .

