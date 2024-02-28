Woman Entrepreneur Hires 40 Female Workers In Herat

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): A businesswoman in western Herat province has established a well-equipped tailoring workshop and has employed 40 poor women.

Dresses of women, children, school uniform, government department uniforms and private companies' uniforms are sewn in the workshop where trainees are taught tailoring skills for free.

Madina, a worker at this workshop and the only breadwinner of her family, told Pajhwok Afghan News that she was happy that this workshop had been established and work environment created for women.

She said she earned up to 8000 afghanis a month to meet her family's needs.

“We prepare five to six types of clothes every day. I feel safe in this completely feminine place managed by a woman”.

Samia, another employee, said the workshop had provided jobs to dozens of poor women and sole breadwinners of their families and it had a positive impact on their lives.

She urged the government to support women workers by organizing exhibitions to promote their products.

On the other hand, Zia Gul Akbar, one of the teachers at the workshop, said that she had 10 years of experience in tailoring and had worked as instructor in several workshops.

Currently she has 25 students and has been supervising the sewing department.

Meanwhile, Abida Alizayee, owner of this workshop named“Angosht-i-Telaa)” said they produced 100 to 150 types of clothes per day. She said 40 women worked in the workshop.

Without disclosing her investment and income, she said her workshop in addition to supplying products to Herat markets also sent clothes to Kabul, Farah, Nimroz, Maimana and Badghis provinces.

She said she also exported her products to Pakistan, Iran and Turkey once a month.

According to her, she has not received any support from the government and salaries of the workers are determined based on production.

Meanwhile, Maulvi Bashir Mohammad Sirat, commerce and industry director, said they had supported around 2,500 people eighter through institutions or government departments in form of financial support and equipment.

Sirat said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry paid serious attention to supporting working women and small businessmen and tried to support small and large businesses owned by women in various ways.

