8 Families Reconcile In Farah After 7 Years

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) FARAH CITY (Pajhwok): A 7-year-old enmity between eight families in Farah City, the capital of western Farah province, has ended through the mediation of ulema, tribal elders and common people, an official said on Wednesday.

Abdul Qavi Haqqani, head of the Farah Ulema Council, told a gathering which was convened for the reconciliation purpose said a member of Sher Ahmad's family was killed seven years ago due to a clash between some youth in the Malang Jan Park situated in the limits of 4th Police District.

He said one youth is on one side and seven are on another side and at the end the alone youth is got killed.

He said yesterday, this issue was address forever with the help of ulema, local authorities and tribal elders.

Abdul Hai Sabawon, head of the Farah Information and Cultuarl Affairs Department, said these families were engaged in enmity from the past seven years which was resolved yesterday (Tuesday).

He said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) strived to resolve these types of issue through talk.

Haji Khdadad, tribal elders, said government officials and local elders strived to address this problem for ever.

He said:“These types of reconciliations are beneficial because pubic enmity are convert into friendship.”

Feroz Barak, one of the family members that was involved in enmity earlier, said he was really happy that after seven years this problem had been addressed.

He said he was faced with multiple issues during these years due to this enmity.

It is pertinent to mention that recently several enmities had been resolved through the mediation of local officials, ulema and tribal elders in different provinces.

