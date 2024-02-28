MATAR Bags 'Best Innovative Use Of Big Data And Analytics Award' At Qatar Digital Business Awards 2023

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) MATAR (Qatar Company for Airports Operation and Management) won the 'Best innovative use of big data and analytics' award, for Hamad International Airport at the Qatar Digital Business Awards 2023, organised by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT).

The Qatar Digital Business Awards is a platform that honours digital transformation initiatives and innovative solutions that will boost the national economy.

Hamad International Airport's award was attributed to the airport's implementation of data analytics to support employee development.

Commenting on this achievement, Suhail Kadri, senior vice-president (Technology and Innovation) at MATAR, said: "This achievement underpins our commitment to adopting innovative solutions, propelled by data and analytics.

“By leveraging data-driven insights we can focus on improving various functions at the airport that will respond to an evolving industry, creating an ecosystem that supports our people, stakeholders and communities we serve.”

The demand for large scale innovative transformation in order to enhance operations and passenger's experience throughout their airport journey is at all-time high and there is an emphasis to grow the skillsets within the workforce.

Hamad International Airport utilised graph theory and network analytics for competency proficiency to build bridges across different functions of the organisation and to empower employees in realising their career aspirations and personal growth.

Some of the key features introduced included role and competency representation, competency proficiency metrics, and a user-friendly tool for staff assessment and career exploration.

The next phase of the employee transformation project is collaborating with external partners to implement metacognitive adaptive learning methods aimed at further enhancing employees' proficiencies and skills.

