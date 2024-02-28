Must-See Installations At Luminous Festival Continues To Dazzle

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In its first week, the debut of the 'Luminous Festival' in Qatar witnessed hundreds of visitors daily since its opening day on February 21, proving its creative and appealing sensory experience, according to Qatar Tourism (QT).

Visitors of all ages are enjoying this first-of-its-kind festival filled with music, parades and live characters. Here are some of the must-see installations not to miss out on when you visit:



Gateway Projection by Limelight: The entrance of Luminous Festival is decked with stunning projections that spark curiosity, with a fusion of abstract art, shapes, and nature-inspired fauna artwork.

Trumpet Flowers by Amigo & Amigo: The 'super-sized' trumpet flowers represent an audiovisual musical garden. With a fusion of lights, colours, and sound, this installation offers a truly immersive experience. The forest has interactive keys that allow visitors to 'play' each 2.6m flower individually to compose music. The exhibit also features scheduled musical scores by international composers such as Otis Studio and Jazz musicians from Sydney, made using the tuba, trumpet, trombone, and drum. Trumpet Flowers is located in the Earth Zone.

Evanescent by Atelier Susu: The audiovisual Evanescent installation represents the act of impermanence and ephemerality through bubbles. The design was inspired by Covid-19 which gave the world a feeling of transience as things came to a halt, and subsequently, instilled the need to live in the moment and appreciate what one has. The interactive installation is made from colour-reflecting dichroic film that reacts to sunlight to project rainbows as part of its 'transient beauty'.

Under the Sea by China Light Festival B.V: The large exhibit is composed of hundreds of works by artists of different countries that have come together to raise awareness about ocean conservation. The artwork represents underwater biodiversity through sub-zones such as the Beach, the Open Ocean, the Deep Abyss, and the Arctic.

Astronaut by Airena: In the helmet of the 8m high astronaut installation, visitors can view incredible shots of space featuring clouds, the sun, the moon, the earth, and the different atmospheric spheres. The Astronaut can be found at the Air Zone. Interactive Firework Floor by Digital Art Projection: Visitors get the opportunity to interact with the LED installation by walking on it. The ground lights up with colourful fireworks as a person walks on the installation, making it a fun exhibition for visitors to try to 'catch' the unpredictable sequences of the fireworks. The Interactive Firework Floor is located in the Fire Zone.

The Luminous Festival is running daily until March 2, from 6pm to midnight, at Al Saad Plaza, Lusail Boulevard.