Amir Discusses Qatar-France Ties With Heads Of French National Assembly, Senate

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met with the President of the National Assembly of France Yael Braun-Pivet at the headquarters of the National Assembly in Paris Wednesday.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and aspects of developing them in various fields, in addition to addressing a number of topics of common interest.

The meeting was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, along with several Their Excellencies members of the official delegation. From the French side, several members of the National Assembly attended the meeting.

His Highness the Amir also met with the President of the Senate of the French Republic Gerard Larcher at the headquarters of the Senate in Paris.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to develop them, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation.

On the French side, it was attended by a number of the members of the Senate.

