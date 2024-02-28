GCO, Tiktok Pact To Expand Qatar's Digital Footprint

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's Government Communications Office (GCO) and TikTok signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Web Summit Qatar 2024 Wednesday to expand Qatar's digital footprint, while showcasing and growing its creator economy on the global social platform.

Under this MoU, TikTok will establish the first creative studio in the country, supporting locally with the creation of assets for world-class TikTok campaigns. Additionally, creative workshops will be designed to upskill local talent, contributing to strengthening the creative ecosystem.

Following the MoU signing, GCO director and the Web Summit Qatar 2024 Organising Committee chairman HE Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor al-Thani, said Qatar has proven to be an ideal environment to attract investments, based on its commitment to adopting best practices and achieving digital transformation, which is essential to realise the Qatar National Vision 2030.

"Signing this agreement with TikTok, one of the world's most important digital platforms, is a step in the right direction and we are confident that our collaboration will yield tangible outcomes that align with our shared goals and aspirations.”

Shadi Kandil, general manager Global Business Solutions at TikTok METAPEE, said:“Qatar is witnessing remarkable development in terms of digital infrastructure, making it a leading tech hub in the Middle East and Asia. This MoU with GCO underscores our commitment to the local creative ecosystem, and we are excited to be part of Qatar's growing tech industry.”

The MoU comes in line with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy, which focuses on developing the country's digital infrastructure, nurturing innovation, and creating new opportunities for young entrepreneurs and creators to leverage digital platforms toward expanding economic diversification and achieving sustainable development.

For the next five years, Qatar will host the globally renowned Web Summit, bringing the illustrious brand to the Middle East and Africa for the first time. Web Summit Qatar converges the brightest entrepreneurs, investors, and tech leaders to shape the future of technology and the world at large, while linking the startup ecosystem in Qatar and the region with international markets.

Official Qatar News Agency reported that over the second day of the Web Summit Qatar 2024, HE Sheikh Jassim met with representatives of the world's largest technology companies participating in the event. These included Meta Group officials Kojo Boakye (head, Strategy, Operations and Public Policies for Africa, the Middle East and Turkey Region), Anas Metwally (head, Public Policy in the Gulf Cooperation Council), Basma Ammari (regional director, Public Policy for the Middle East and North Africa) and Andy O'Connell (vice president, Product Policy and Strategy), Google's Middle East and North Africa CEO Anthony Nakash, Government Affairs and Public Policy director Poliana Geha, Ascential CEO Philip Thomas, Omnicom Group CEO John Wren, Candle Media co-CEO Kevin Mayer, Tubi Media Group CEO Paul Cheesbrough, and Blockchange Ventures general partner Ken Seiff.

The discussions revolved around the active participation of these companies in the Web Summit Qatar 2024 and its various activities, which included panel discussions, educational sessions and presentations highlighting their latest developments, in addition to their pavilions which attract thousands of attendees.

The meetings reflect Qatar's strong relations with major international companies, and its continuous efforts to develop the technological ecosystem to serves the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy - the final stage of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The meetings also reflect the importance given to the Web Summit Qatar 2024 by major global technology companies wishing to promote their presence in Qatar and the region. This underscores the importance of the current edition in introducing the Arab world and the role these companies would play in opening up opportunities for youth and entrepreneurs in this geographical region and beyond, QNA added.

