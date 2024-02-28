Qatar, France Sign Pact To Secure Paris Summer Olympics

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar and France signed Wednesday a number of agreements to enhance security cooperation between the two sides, on the sidelines of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's visit to the friendly French Republic.

In this context, the two countries signed an administrative agreement on security cooperation within the framework of securing the Summer Olympic Games (Paris 2024) to be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

The agreement was signed by HE the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani and the French Minister of Interior and Overseas Territories Gerald Darmanin.

Under this agreement, Qatari security forces will participate in the security coverage of the Paris Olympics, with officers participating in foot patrols, the national operational center, mounted patrols, drones, explosive ordnance disposal, cyber security analysts, explosive detection dogs, counter-terrorism, and riot control. The Qatari security forces will also take part in managing civil security for international sports events, providing means for vehicle inspection, medical evacuation, search and rescue operations.

In this regard, a Qatari team visited Paris to inspect logistical arrangements, work sites, tasks, and other arrangements.

HE Sheikh Khalifa and Darmanin also signed a work plan between the two Interior Ministries of the friendly countries regarding bilateral cooperation during the period from 2024 to 2027.

Also, a letter of intent was signed between the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) and the French National Gendarmerie Forces to enhance security cooperation. The letter of intent was signed for the Qatari side by Staff Col. Nawaf Majid Al Ali, Assistant Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) for Security Operations and Training, and for the French side by Gen. Christian Rodriguez, Commander-in-Chief of the French National Gendarmerie Forces.

HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani and HE the French Minister of Interior and Overseas Territories Gerald Darmanin held a meeting during which they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries in the security fields and means of supporting and developing them, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.

