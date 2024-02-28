Gas Demand Response Program Creates Savings For Glens Falls Hospital | National Grid

MENAFN - 3BL) National Grid

For a full decade, Glens Falls Hospital has partnered with National Grid on energy efficiency projects, leading to increased sustainability and energy savings. National Grid recently approached Glens Falls with their new Gas Demand Response program, which reduces natural gas consumption during peak usage times. The program ensures a safe and reliable system to provide natural gas when it's needed most. In exchange for lowering use to boost grid reliability, National Grid offers monetary incentives to participating customers. Learn how we can help your large commercial or industrial business save at ngrid/uny-gdr .

At National Grid, we are committed to delivering safe and reliable energy to the customers and communities we serve.

We are one of the largest investor-owned energy companies in the US - serving more than 20 million people throughout New York and Massachusetts.

We are at the heart of one of the greatest challenges facing our society - transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Every day we work with stakeholders to promote the development and implementation of more sustainable, innovative and affordable energy solutions.

We are proud of the contributions our work and our people make towards the prosperity and wellbeing of our customers, communities and investors.