Baker Tilly's Insight On How To Create Your School District's Financial Story For Better Decision-Making

(MENAFN- 3BL) Authored by: Matt Bubness

Engaging district leadership effectively involves a combination of communication strategies and a thorough understanding of the district's financial landscape. It's important to remove budgetary "blinders" and take a holistic approach when understanding a district's financial story. By looking at the bigger picture and maintaining open communication, district leadership can make more informed decisions.

This article presents strategies for telling a district's financial story and improving a district's budget process.

This article originally appeared in the January 2024 School Business Affairs magazine and is reprinted with permission of the Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO). The text herein does not necessarily represent the views or policies of ASBO International, and use of this imprint does not imply any endorsement or recognition by ASBO International and its officers or affiliates.

