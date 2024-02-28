Bath & Body Works Associates Reflect On Visit To D.C.'S National Museum Of African American History And Culture

MENAFN - 3BL) In celebration of Black History Month, Bath & Body Works sponsored a special associate visit to the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. Associates traveled from Columbus, Ohio and New York and were met by local D.C. colleagues for a full day of learning and exploration.

For Chief Diversity Officer Kelie Charles, the visit represented a unique opportunity for the team to connect and grow.

“Bath & Body Works is doing something I think other companies aren't doing,” says Charles.“It's a really great way to celebrate Black History Month but it's also a really great way for associates to come together and learn and get to know each other better.”

The museum experience was coordinated by the brand's Inclusion Resource Group (IRG) MOSAIC and office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. MOSAIC is one of eight Inclusion Resource Groups established by Bath & Body Works which allow associates to connect with one another and to collaborate on ways to cultivate an inclusive workplace. MOSAIC's mission is to help recruit, retain and empower Black associates at Bath & Body Works.

In the video above, hear from Bath & Body Works associates as they share their insights and perspectives on the experience and how it impacted them.