               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Promoters Offloaded Record $14 Billion Shares In 2023


2/28/2024 2:01:23 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai: Family business promoters such as the Adanis and Anil Agarwal (Vedanta) as well as professional ones such as private-equity firms raked in the moolah big time by selling stakes in their companies in the colossal bull run of 2023. That year, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 18.7% and the NSE Nifty, 20%.

MENAFN28022024007365015876ID1107912695

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search