Govt Bans Two Factions Of Muslim Conference Jammu And Kashmir

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The government declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations on Wednesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to social media to inform about the development.

Shah posted on X, \"Striking terror networks with undiminished vehemence, the government has declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations.\"He said these outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. \"PM Narendra Modi's government is determined to uproot terrorism and anyone involved in unlawful activities will face dire consequences,\" the home minister added READ: Govt extends ban on Jamaat-e-Islami J&K for 5 years, Amit Shah says activities harm nation's securityIn a notification on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir- Sumji faction (MCJK-S), chaired by Ghulam Nabi Sumji, is known for its anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda. Its members have been involved in supporting terrorist activities and providing logistical support to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, the notification read.\"The leaders and members of MCJK-S have been involved in raising funds through various sources including from Pakistan and its proxy organisations for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities and sustained stone-pelting on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir,\" the notification said READ: Govt bans two veterinary drugs citing risks to animal healthBesides, the home ministry said,“the MCJK-S has constantly asked the people of Kashmir to refrain from taking part in elections and thereby targeted and hampered the very basic constitutionally recognised fundamentals of Indian democracy.”“The MCJK-S is also involved in promoting, aiding and abetting secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India by involving in anti-national and subversive activities; sowing seeds of dis-affection amongst people; exhorting people to destabilise law and order; encouraging the use of arms to separate Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India; and promoting hatred against established government by giving clarion call to boycott elections on multiple occasions in Jammu and Kashmir,” it said READ: 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Israel bans Lashkar-e-Taiba; will India ban Hamas now?The home ministry said the central government is of the opinion that if there is no immediate curb or control of unlawful activities of the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction), it will use this opportunity to continue with the anti-national activities which are detrimental to the territorial integrity, security and sovereignty of the country.\"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of the section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the central government hereby declares the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) (MCJK-S) as an unlawful association,\" it said.“The ban will continue for five years,” it said: Why did Centre ban PFI?In a separate notification, the home ministry said Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir-Bhat faction (MCJK-B), chaired by Abdul Ghani Bhat, have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country.(With inputs from PTI)

