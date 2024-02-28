Jamtara Train Accident LIVE Updates: 2 Dead As Train Runs Over Commuters, President Says 'Extremely Saddening'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Jamtara train accident LIVE Updates: At least two persons were killed after a train run over them in Jharkhand's Jamtara district on Wednesday evening, police said. Officials explained that some passengers got off a train (from the wrong side) and were run over by another local train. The incident happened at Kalajharia railway station in Jamtara on Tuesday. Kaushik Mitra, CPRO, Eastern Railway, said a three-member JAG committee has been formed to enquire about the issue LIVE Updates here
