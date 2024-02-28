Karnataka Electricity Commission Likely To SHOCK Residents With Rate Hike Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Residents of Karnataka are bracing themselves for a jolt to their monthly budgets as the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) gears up to unveil new electricity rates today. The announcement, scheduled for 4 pm, comes amidst escalating proposals for tariff hikes by power distribution companies, ESCOMs.

The KERC, responsible for regulating electricity tariffs in the state, will be adjusting rates in response to proposals submitted by Eskoms, which have cited the need to offset financial losses. The proposed hike, ranging from 30 to 60 paise per unit, has already sparked concerns among consumers, who anticipate a surge in their electricity bills starting March 1.

The commission, having collected public opinions on the matter, is expected to finalize rates that will affect households and industrial consumers alike. This move, though anticipated, has sent shockwaves through the populace, particularly with elections on the horizon.

Despite ongoing initiatives such as Gruhajyoti aimed at promoting energy efficiency, the KERC is resolute in its decision to revise rates, signalling a potential strain on consumers grappling with rising living costs. The imminent increase in electricity tariffs underscores the challenges faced by both regulators and consumers in balancing affordability with sustainable energy practices.