Kerala: Russian Woman Rescues Stray Dogs Dipped In Tar In Varkala

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: In a brutal act, two stray dogs were found completely smeared in tar at Edava Odayam Miskin Street in Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram. Locals found the dog in a miserable condition on the morning of February 20. Polina, a Russian woman and an animal lover and her aide took the dog to the vet.
Ahmed, a resident of Edava Venkulam and a volunteer of Peoples for Animals (PFA), reached the spot and gathered information.
On the morning of February 25, 200 meters away from this dog, another dog was found tied to a tree after being dipped in tar. This too was treated by Polina. Locals suspect that the anti-socials have dipped the dogs in the tar kept for road construction in the area.
The dog's body still contains some tar on it. Additionally, there is a chance of infection. The dogs are being treated at Polina's residence. Animal lovers have filed a complaint at the Ayiroor police.
MENAFN28022024007385015968ID1107912645
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.