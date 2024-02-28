Kerala: Russian Woman Rescues Stray Dogs Dipped In Tar In Varkala

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: In a brutal act, two stray dogs were found completely smeared in tar at Edava Odayam Miskin Street in Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram. Locals found the dog in a miserable condition on the morning of February 20. Polina, a Russian woman and an animal lover and her aide took the dog to the vet.

Ahmed, a resident of Edava Venkulam and a volunteer of Peoples for Animals (PFA), reached the spot and gathered information.



On the morning of February 25, 200 meters away from this dog, another dog was found tied to a tree after being dipped in tar. This too was treated by Polina. Locals suspect that the anti-socials have dipped the dogs in the tar kept for road construction in the area.

The dog's body still contains some tar on it. Additionally, there is a chance of infection. The dogs are being treated at Polina's residence. Animal lovers have filed a complaint at the Ayiroor police.