Burger Singh Website Defaced By Pakistani Hackers As Cyber Intrusion Sparks Worry Of Data Compromise

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian brand Burger Singh suffered an electronic intrusion after Pakistani hackers raided the company website. The Pakistanis in their social media handle disclosed the incident as a win for Pakistan and a revenge for multiple successful hacking attempts on various Pakistan sites by Indian hackers.

Burger Singh which mostly operates in the Delhi NCR region is a fast food startup adding Indian flavours to the normal burgers and patties. The company grew quickly as its flavors became an instant hit especially in New Delhi. The fast food chain launched a promo code of FPAK20 which may have a connection with the Pulwama terror attack tragedy.

The promo code caught the attention of the Pakistani hackers and a revenge plan soon followed. The Pakistanis post gaining access to the website of Burger Singh changed the layout with multiple texts and pictures designed to offend Indians. The first picture contains a cartoon of Captain Abhinandan Varthaman having tea.

The picture depicts the capture of the Indian Air Force captain during India's Balakot airstrikes in response to the Pulwama terror attack. It also contains the caption 'Tea was fantastic' which Pakistanis use to mock India. Pakistani hackers warned Indians and asserted their 'duty to defend the country'.

A message on the website read,“Today the nation pays rich tribute to PAF for a befitting response to the Indian violation of Pakistan's air space on the pretext of false flag Pulwama attack. We are mindful of our duty to defend the country. Let no one make any mistake about it.”

While Burger Singh on social media wrote,“To our beloved patrons, we say: keep calm and carry on. Our digital hiccup is just that - a hiccup... Stay hungry, Stay foolish."